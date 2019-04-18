Thanks to Alaf, 134 families will soon have power, water supplies

MIRI: Families in Tudan Desaras and Kampung Damai Jaya Senadin numbering 134 who have been waiting for about two years for electricity and clean water supplies can now breathe a sigh of relief because the Sarawak government had stepped in to fund the project under ‘Additional Late Application Fund’ (Alaf).

According to Assistant Minister of Rural Electricity Datuk Dr Abdul Rahman Junaidi, the funding was supposed to come from the federal government as basic utilities come under their list.

“But until today there is no affirmative decision despite the matter already been approved by the previous government and the affected households have been waiting for about two years.

“We are taking over because we cannot wait for them. Our chief minister has announced that the funding would come from the Sarawak government,” he said yesterday.

He said Chief Minister Datuk Patinggi Abang Johari Tun Openg had announced an allocation of RM2.3 billion for the implementation of electricity and RM2.8 billion for water supply throughout the state, because he did not want the people to wait too long.

He said this during a special briefing on the matter held at Miri District Office here yesterday, which was also attended by Assistant Minister of Tourism, Arts and Culture, Datuk Lee Kim Shin.

Dr Abdul Rahman added: “I want to make it clear – the problem is due to no affirmative funding

from the federal government, and now the state government has stepped in to fund these utility projects.”

Lee. Meanwhile, advised village chiefs and community leaders to help collect names and

particulars of people in the affected areas who have yet to apply for the scheme for their newly completed house.

“We have received complaints from several house owners that their names are not in the approved list of house owners.

“In actual fact, we have visited almost every house in Tudan Desaras and Kampung Damai Jaya to collect names and particulars for this purpose, but many did not cooperate or give us their details,” he said, adding this could be the reason their names are not in the list.

He, nevertheless, advised community leaders in the respective areas to get the names and details of those who were left out , and submit them to his office to be processed as soon as possible.