Two bridges and new district office for Bau to be completed in 2020

BAU: Three projects for Bau district, namely Buso – Musi bridge, Tondong – Seduku bridge, and Bau District Office Complex are now being implemented and expected to be ready by the end of 2020.

Tasik Biru assemblyman Dato Henry Harry Jinep said these three people-centric projects costing almost RM20 million in total were implemented under the Sarawak government’s Rural Transformation Programme (RTP).

He pointed out the people in Bau district were happy that these projects promised to them were now realised, despite attempts by certain groups who had circulated ‘surat layang’ (poison letters) to instigate people to reject the projects.

“Never have we dreamed before that there will be bridges connecting Buso to Musi, and Tondong to Seduku. These two (bridge) projects, approved by the Chief Minister Datuk Patinggi Abang Johari Tun Openg, will provide connectivity and open up rural areas, and at the same time create more rural economic activities in line with rural transformation.

“As for the Bau District Office Complex, this is to replace the existing Bau District Office which is sited in a 88-year-old building that does not reflect the digital age. Therefore, we want a new building whose design symbolises the local cultures such as the baruk structure, and with up-to-date facilities.

“The new three-storey complex will house more government offices. It is like a centre of command and administration for Bau as it is situated on a hill which is very significant and symbolic,” he told reporters after a briefing on those projects at Tondong, near here today.

Henry, accompanied by Bau District Officer Anielia Siam, had earlier visited the sites of the three projects and also witnessed the handing over of work from Public Works Department (JKR) Sarawak to the contractors.

The cost breakdown for the projects are RM3.88 million for the Buso – Musi bridge, RM10.59 million for the Tondong – Seduku bridge, and RM4.6 million for the Bau District Office Complex.

The Buso – Musi bridge is expected to be ready in March next year. As for Tondong – Seduku bridge and Bau District Office Complex, the scheduled completion date is set for 2021, but Henry said the contractors had pledged to complete it before the end of 2020.

On the ‘surat layang’ (poison letters), he said these letters, from an anonymous sender, were discovered by him this week. He revealed these letters had tried to influence the people to oppose the projects.

“This is the work of some people who do not want others to enjoy development, who want to continue to be backward,” he said.

Earlier, Henry in his speech said the Chief Minister will be invited to officiate the symbolic opening of these projects, set tentatively on Nov 20, 2020.