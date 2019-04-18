Why no matric for students with good SPM results?

KUCHING: Malaysians want a proper explanation as to why many students who achieved good results and have applied for a place in matriculation did not get it.

Bandar Kuching MP Dr Kelvin Yii said he had relayed the complaints to the Ministry of Education, and its Deputy Minister Teo Nie Ching is meeting with the matriculation board to go through the whole process and to better understand the issue.

He (Yii) was also informed that the issue would be brought up in the next Cabinet meeting for discussion, and to look for a way forward.

“Since the announcement of the new matriculation intake for SPM leavers, I have received many complaints of some applicants not getting a place even though they achieved good results in their SPM.

“There are also a few cases viralled on social media about students who scored 10As but did not get a place in matriculation. This issue has been a long-standing one each year.

“While I can understand that places are limited and matriculations is not the only pathway to public universities, but nowadays, this programme is getting more and more sought-after, since it is an extremely cost-effective route to tertiary education.

“Students only need to pay a small registration fee, and the rest are borne by the Malaysian government. Students also receive an allowance every semester for their use.”

Dr Yii added that students who opted for matriculation would go on to pursue their degrees with local public institutions.

“Also, the Malaysian Matriculation is recognised by several universities in Australia, United Kingdom, Indonesia, New Zealand and several other Commonwealth countries.”

Based on the policy of the previous government, matriculation is primarily reserved for Bumiputera students, with only about 10 per cent set aside for non-Bumiputeras.

Dr Yii said under the new Pakatan Harapan administration, 60 per cent of matriculation intake is reserved for the B40 community. There is even a special route consideration for the natives of Sarawak and Sabah.

He also revealed that this year’s intake did see a slight increase of Chinese students intake with 1,171 for the 2018 batch, compared to 982 in 2015, 1,104 in 2016 and 903 in 2017.