10 Sabah, Labuan schools compete in program to reduce carbon emissions

KOTA KINABALU: Eight secondary schools from Sabah and two from Federal Territory of Labuan are among 50 schools competing in Yayasan Petronas’ All About Youth 2019 (AAY 2019) — a programme for Malaysian students to become agents of change by transforming their ideas into powerful solutions.

The competition, involving Form Two and Form Four students, will carry the theme “Reducing Carbon Emissions for a Better Future”. Other participating schools are from Sarawak, Terengganu, Melaka and Johor.

The schools from Sabah are SMK Sindumin and SMK Padang Berampah from Sipitang; SMK Bongawan 2 from Papar; SMK Tebobon from Kota Kinabalu; SMK Gadong, SMK Kota Klias and SMK St Patrick from Beaufort; and SMK St Peter Bundu from Kuala Penyu.

Labuan is represented by SMK Pantai Wilayah Persekutuan Labuan and SM Sains Labuan. Each of these schools is represented by 20 students.

They will compete to develop and implement sustainable community projects, supported by their teachers and Petronas volunteers. All the participating schools presented their initial project ideas during the AAY 2019 kick off, held in their respective states last week.

Acting Chief Executive Officer of Yayasan Petronas, Lita Osman said through AAY 2019, Petronas is encouraging youths to address issues that are impacting the society.

“We want to help develop citizens who care for the planet and embrace sustainable development by creating opportunities for students, particularly from rural areas, to turn their ideas into impactful inventions. They can transform concepts into action by applying their knowledge in science, technology, mathematics and engineering (STEM),” she said.

Lita added that Yayasan Petronas believes AAY 2019 will provide students with the skills on creative, lateral thinking and collaborative work to help them develop capabilities to become future leaders.

AAY 2019 includes a new feature, the Technology Toolbox, which allows students to develop a functional prototype to compete during the Chairman’s Circle championship in December, that offers a grand prize of RM30,000.

All About Youth focuses on driving social innovation, providing students with tools and techniques to create solutions which improve the well-being of society. AAY is also aimed at supporting the government’s 60:40 target ratio of STEM-Arts enrolment as well as the country’s aspiration to reduce carbon emissions.

Since 2014, AAY has reached more than 200 schools and 4,600 students. More than 150 Petronas volunteers or ‘buddies’ have nurtured, tutored and motivated participants. As a result, 200 impactful community projects have been successfully developed.