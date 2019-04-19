Ciggies, beer with RM126,000 in unpaid duties seized by Customs

KUCHING: The Customs Department seized cigarettes and alcoholic beverages with unpaid duties and arrested two persons during an operation at a shop in Tinjar, Long Lapok on Wednesday.

A statement issued yesterday said the raid was carried out by the department’s enforcement personnel from Miri and Bintulu.

In total, the raiding party seized 127,508 sticks of cigarettes and 1,819.44 litres of alcoholic beverages with unpaid duties and taxes amounting to RM126,079.09.

The two detained persons are being investigated under Section 135(1)(d) of the Customs Act 1967, and face being fined not less than 10 times the Customs duties or RM100,000, whichever is higher, and no more than 20 times the Customs duties or RM500,000, whichever is higher; or jailed for up to five years or both, if convicted.

The statement also urged the public to channel information involving drugs or smuggling of cigarettes, alcoholic beverages or fireworks, by calling the department at its toll-free line 1-800-88-8855, Customs Sarawak headquarters at 082-472133, or the nearest Customs office.