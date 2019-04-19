CM launches GPS branches, announces budget for coastal protection

SEBUYAU: Sarawak government has allocated RM500 million for coastal protection projects under the Integrated Samarahan Development Agency (ISDA).

This was announced by Chief Minister Datuk Patinggi Abang Johari Tun Openg when launching the six branches of Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) zone 5- Sadong Jaya, Simunjan, Sebuyau, Gedong, Lingga and Beting Maro- at Dewan Pembangunan Sebuyau, here yesterday.

He said the RM500 million fund is in addition to the RM11 billion which has been approved for the construction of coastal road to be built over six years.

Abang Johari added that the budget for these projects would come from the extra revenue from the oil and gas sales tax imposed by Sarawak last year.

The chief minister assured that GPS will continue to bring political stability to facilitate the implementation of development in Sarawak.

“When we formed GPS, we want to stand on our own feet to bring development to the state and choose our own destiny.

“And for this reason, we will continue to bring political stability and at the same time to preserve racial harmony and unity. “

About 5,000 members and supporters and all the heads of GPS Zone 5 branches – Aidel Lariwoo, Awla Dris, Datuk Julaihi Narawi, Datuk Naroden Majais, Simoi Peri and Razali Gapor — were present at the ceremony.

Julaihi, who is Assistant Minister of Coastal Road, and chief of GPS Zone 5 said Sarawakians believe that GPS would be able to look after their welfare and rights.

“For GPS Zone 5, we will continue to help in looking after the interest of the state knowing that GPS will strive to work for the people,” he pointed out.

Also present at the launching were Deputy Chief Ministers Datuk Amar Douglas Uggah Embas and Datuk Amar Awang Tengah Ali Hasan, State Legislative Assembly speaker Datuk Amar Asfia Awang Nassar, Minister of Education, Science and Technological Research Dato Sri Michael Manyin Jawong, Minister of Utilities Dato Sri Dr Stephen Rundi Utom, Minister of Welfare, Community Wellbeing, Women, Family

and Childhood Development Dato Sri Fatimah Abdullah andMinister of Local Government and Housing Datuk Dr Sim Kui Hian.