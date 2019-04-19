Experienced govt servants to fill vacancies – Shafie

KOTA KINABALU: Priorty will be given to experienced government servants to fill vacancies in the civil service, said Chief Minister Datuk Seri Shafie Apdal.

“Alternatively, we will reshuffle the state civil service and reassign staff from departments that have excessive number of staff.

“We manage the work force efficiently as employing more staff will increase the emoluments paid by the state government,” he said.

According to Shafie, the Sabah government spends almost RM1 billion annually on emoluments which is the highest in Malaysia.

It is therefore important to ensure that the civil service is not only effective but also high in productivity, he said and disclosed that there are 21,000 posts in Sabah’s civil service but only 21,000 are filled.

“If there is need, we will fill in the remaining 4,000 vacancies if not we will reshuffle the staff from departments with excessive staff,” he said.

In reply to Klias assemblyman Datuk Isnin Aliasneh’s question on what how the government can help long service contract workers and whether they can be absorbed into the state government as permanent staff, Shafie said that it was the government’s policy to do so.

Priorty will be given to these employees as they have the experience, Shafie said, adding as the vacancies are usually advertised, sometimes a new applicant get it.

Earlier, Shafie said that although there has been a 6.48 per cent staff reduction in the civil service from 2015 to 2019, it has not affected the current work force and its production.

The government ensures that the civil service will deliver the best to the rakyat, he said.