Gov’t will ensure pricing for 5G connectivity is reasonable – Gobind

PUTRAJAYA: The government will ensure the pricing for the fifth generation (5G) technology network usage to be set by telecommunications companies is reasonable, said Communications and Multimedia Minister Gobind Singh Deo.

He said the aspects of network pricing and provision of facilities could only be determined after his ministry received the final report from the Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission (MCMC) on the 5G pilot project by the end of this year.

The pilot project is being carried out in Putrajaya and Cyberjaya from April to October this year.

“The report will be presented to the government to ensure the country is ready to implement high-speed networking and technology,” he told reporters after attending the Malaysian 5G Exhibition here today. The exhibition was inaugurated by Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad.

Commenting further on the 5G test-bed, Gobind said the actual implementation of 5G technology in Malaysia would be in 2021.

“But we will wait for the final report which will determine what policies and strengths to be added with the implementation of 5G in the country. The actual implementation possibly in the larger scale (will be) in 2021,” he said.

Asked about the use of 5G technology in the interiors, Gobind said the ministry was looking at the requirements through a pilot project that will study how it should be implemented in the interior.

“We want to see from various aspects and capabilities of 5G technology in urban and rural areas, this is what the (5G) test is all about,” he said. – Bernama