Ideal if amendment Bill brought up again in DUN – Nancy

KUCHING: Batang Sadong MP Dato Sri Nancy Shukri, one of the Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) MPs who abstained from voting for the Bill to amend Article 1 (2) of the Federal Constitution, said it would be ideal if the matter to push for the Bill again was brought up at the Sarawak State Legislative Assembly (DUN).

“On the issue whether we should bring it to the State Legislative Assembly, that to me is the most ideal move. This is because Sarawak has formed a State Consultative Committee comprising of both the ruling and the opposition parties,” said the former federal de facto law minister.

Nancy said the Sarawak DUN represents the 82 state constituencies and since the basis of forming Malaysia was the Malaysia Agreement (MA63), then “it was for them (82 DUN members) to discuss it there”.

“Although the 1976 amendment was never brought to the state, it doesn’t mean that we should repeat and follow the process in 1976. To avoid questions unanswered by many Sarawakians, refer to DUN for a better representation,” she argued.

Nancy was asked to react on Works Minister and Sarawak PKR chairman Baru Bian’s statement that there was no need for Sarawak to go to the DUN to push for amendment Bill because even its amendment in 1976 did not see Sarawak DUN members debate it at the august House.

Nancy said Pakatan Harapan (PH) was “panicking”, adding that “they should feel ashamed of themselves for causing the PH government and Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohammad to lose face”.

“Why blame us? That remark is really unbecoming of them and uncalled for,” said Nancy.

She pointed out that the 18 GPS MPs had never intended for the tabling of the bill to fail.

“GPS MPs have made it clear to the Pakatan Harapan de facto Law Minister to defer the bill and let both Sarawak and Sabah’s legal fraternity, especially the Attorney Generals, study the details and the implications of this amendment.

“We also asked for the Bill to be deferred because of the convening of the special Cabinet Committee on the rights of Sarawak chaired by the PM, where both the Sarawak and Sabah chief ministers are members. We want to see what the Committee’s final decisions with regard to the committee’s meeting will be.”

“Because we are of the opinion that it is interrelated. If the government insists to push the Bill to be passed, please accept our proposed amendment for the sake of Sarawakians. ‘Pursuant to MA63’ is important for us to include in the law since people, especially MPs from the PH side, have been mentioning MA63.

“Our sincerity should not be an issue at all because we have stated our concerns clearly to the minister. We looked forward to the amendment,” she said.

Nancy stated that “GPS had no other agenda at all”.