Man killed by train in Beaufort

BEAUFORT: A foreign man was killed when he was hit by a train at Kampung Bakalau here yesterday morning.

The victim, only identified as Totoh in his 20s, succumbed to severe head injury in the 5am incident.

Beaufort police chief DSP Azmir B. Abd. Razak said initial police investigation revealed the victim was walking along the railway track when he was hit by the train.

“The train was heading to the Tanjung Aru station in Kota Kinabalu from the train station in Beaufort.

“According to the train driver, he initially saw an object near the railway track but as it was still dark, he assumed it was rubbish and proceeded on.

“However about 20 meters from the object, the driver realised it was a person and immediately pulled the emergency brake but it was too late,” said Azmir, adding that the train driver has 11 years of experience.

The victim’s body was taken to hospital for a post-mortem while the train driver was detained to facilitate investigation.

Azmir reminded the public not to walk along railway track and to be more alert while crossing the track to avoid unwanted incident.