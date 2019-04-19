Municipality status proposed for Keningau, Kudat

KOTA KINABALU: Local Government and Housing Minister Datuk Dr Jaujan Sambakong said that Keningau and Kudat are being considered to be upgraded into a municipality.

This is part of the ministry’s efforts to improve the services of the local authorities in the two districts, he said.

It is also in recognition for Kudat which is the first capital of Sabah, he said during the State Assembly sitting yesterday.

“We realize that the 25 local authorities in the state need to be upgraded and we will be doing that not only to improve the delivery system but also to commemorate the historic value of the districts.

“I am saddened by the fact that Kudat, as the first capital of Sabah is still a district council. So in our efforts to remember history, we are also strengthening and improving these two districts,” he said.

Earlier when replying to Bingkor assemblyman Robert Tawik’s question about cleanliness of Keningau township, Jaujan said that the district council had implemented several initiatives to clear up clogged drains there.

Among the initiatives is making it compulsory for eateries to install grease trap at their premises to stop grease from flowing into puclic drains. The district council will also issue compounds to litterbugs and also installing drain covers.