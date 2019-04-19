Noredah appointed as STB acting GM

KOTA KINABALU: Deputy general manager Noredah Othman, 50, has been appointed as acting general manager of Sabah Tourism Board (STB), replacing Suzaini Sabdin Ghani.

Tourism, Culture and Environment Minister Datuk Christina Liew made the announcement on the sidelines of the State Legislative Assembly sitting on Thursday.

Noredah was a PATA (Pacific Asia Travel Association) Scholarship recipient for the 2015 Executive Development for Tourism (EDIT) Programme held at the University of Hawaii Manoa.

“Noredah is a local Bumiputera from Sandakan. With 29 years’ experience in Sabah Tourism, she is the longest-serving officer with STB. She has held various positions since October 1990, and served as deputy general manager (support services) from 2016 until today,” Christina, who is also Deputy Chief Minister, said.

Prior to that, Noredah, a mother of three, was the senior marketing manager for the UK, Europe, Australia and the USA markets from 2011 to 2015.

Earlier, she was the marketing manager for the UK, Europe and Australia (2005-2010).

Noredah, who completed her education in Singapore, started her career as tourist assistant with the Sabah Tourism

Promotion Corporation (STPC), the forerunner of STB, in 1990.

Between 1991 and 2005, she held the position of assistant public affairs officer and later as communications manager.

Meanwhile, tourism players here were shocked over the sudden removal of Suzaini as she had improved the state’s tourism industry.

Suzaini was appointed general manager in January last year.