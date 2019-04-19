RON97 up 12 sen, other fuels unchanged

KUCHING: This week’s fuel price update will see RON97 increase by 12 sen per litre – reaching its highest point yet for the year.

In a statement issued today, the Finance Ministry said the price of RON97 will be priced at RM2.80 per litre at midnight (April 20) tonight.

The price for both RON95 and diesel will remain unchanged as the government continues to cap the prices at RM2.08 per litre and RM2.18 per litre, respectively.

The current weekly fuel pricing changes under the Automatic Pricing Mechanism (APM) was reintroduced on Jan 5.