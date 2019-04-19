Sabah DUN endorses motion to push for Parliament to amend Article 1(2)

KOTA KINABALU: The State Legislative Assembly (DUN) has unanimously endorsed a private member’s motion to push for Parliament to amend Article 1(2) of the Federal Constitution.

Sabah Chief Minister Datuk Seri Mohd Shafie Apdal said that it is important for Sabah and Sarawak to revert to the original reading of the Article 1(2) to honour the sacrifices of our ‘forefathers’.

“Article 1(2) is fundamental to us. This legitimatises our (Sabah’s position),” said Shafie at the 15th State Legislative Assembly sitting on Thursday evening.

Shafie opined that as what was enshrined in the Malaysian Agreement 1963 (MA63), it was clearly stated that the Federation would include – (a) the Malayan states and (b) the Borneon states (Sabah and Sarawak).

He pointed out that MA63 was an international agreement, as compared to the 1976 amendment (that infamously downgraded the status of Sabah and Sarawak), which was merely passed in Parliament.

The private motion was tabled by Karanaan assemblyman Datuk Seri Masidi Manjun before State Assembly Speaker Datuk Seri Syed Abbas Syed Ali; it then received unanimous support from the August House.

The amendment to Article 1(2) would restore Sabah and Sarawak’s position as ‘equal partners’, as what it was before the 1976 amendment.

However, the Bill could not proceed in Parliament when it failed to acquire a two thirds-vote during the Bill’s second reading on April 9.