Saratok road junction works improved with more safety signage, flagmen

KUCHING: Concerns about frequent accidents occurring at the Jalan Sungai Awik to Bintangor junction in Saratok will be addressed with the installation of lighting at both ends and a 24-hour flagman to facilitate the road diversion and control traffic flow.

The road diversion to facilitate the Saratok junction road construction was opened on April 17.

As two major accidents had happened, road users complained that they were confused with the traffic signage at that particular location.

Batu Lintang assemblyman See Chee How, who is also a Special Officer to Works Minister Baru Bian, thanked Pan Borneo Highway project delivery partner Lebuhraya Borneo Utara Sdn Bhd (LBU) for their immediate response.

“Thanks to the hard working Director Mr Ng Chin Beng, Project Manager for LBU Package 6 Sungai Awik to Bintangor Interchange, Encik Suhaili Md Salleh and their team members for the instant response to accidents and also upon the recent opening of the road diversion to facilitate the Saratok junction road construction,” said See.

“The team had immediately carried out improvements on traffic management including the stationing of a 24-hour full time flagman, placing a robotic flagman, adding more warning and directional signboards, painting a yellow line and adding a ‘Beri Laluan’ sign along with lighting at both ends, among others,” said the Sarawak PKR vice chairman.

See said he hoped the public would be able to have a smooth and comfortable ride after the completion of the diversion road.

Advising road users to be alert and watchful of their speed to stay safe, See pointed out that fellow Sarawak PKR elected representative Saratok MP and Krian assemblyman Ali Biju was also keeping watch over the matter.