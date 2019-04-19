Schoolgirl gets two compounds after motorcycle crash in Tawau

TAWAU: A 15-year-old Form Three female student was issued with two compounds for riding a motorcycle without a licence and causing an accident at Sin San Road, Pasir Putih on Wednesday.

District acting police chief Superintendent Nor Azizulkifli Mansor said the SMK Pasir Putih student was riding a Yamaha Lagenda motorcycle without a licence and not using a helmet when she lost control of the machine, and entered into the path of a Perodua Viva car driven by a 39-year-old male teacher of SK Pasir Putih in the incident that happened at 11.40am.

He said the student suffered minor injuries on the lips, chin and left eyebrow, and was brought to the Tawau General Hospital where she received outpatient treatment.

Nor Azizulkifli said the student received a compound under Section 26 of the Road Transport Act 1987 for riding a motorcycle without a licence and under Rule 10 Road Traffic Rules 166/59 Road Transport 1987 for careless riding and causing an accident.

A compound was also issued to the motorcycle owner under Section 90 (1) of the Road Transport Act 1987 for allowing a person without licence to ride it, he said.