STAR to hold discussion on Article 1 (2) amendment tomorrow

SIBU: The State Reform Party Sarawak (STAR) will hold a public discussion on the amendment to Article 1(2) of the Federal Constitution tomorrow (April 20) at Paramount Hotel from 7.30pm to 10pm.

STAR secretary-general Simon Tiong Ing Tung said the discussion will provide a platform for Sarawakians to voice their opinion on the issue.

“The Gagasan Parti Sarawak (GPS) government has stated their stand on the matter. So has the Pakatan Harapan government. Now we are providing a platform for the people to share what they think on the matter,” he told reporters yesterday.

Tiong said the public may have read about the proposed amendment on social media but may not fully understand the issue.

“So we will show the context written in the Malaysia Agreement 1963 and what was proposed in the Parliament sitting. We will provide information available on the internet on Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohammad’s stand on Sarawak’s identity and also the stand of Sarawak Legal Counsel Dato Sri JC Fong,” he said.

Tiong said everyone, regardless of their political affiliation, is invited to the event.

“We are expecting between 50 and 70 people to attend the event but it will be good if there are more people,” he added.