Take communications service complaints to CFM, not grumble on social media

KUALA TERENGGANU: There is no point in grumbling on social media when faced with communications and multimedia service problems, but to instead make official complaints with the Communications and Multimedia Consumer Forum of Malaysia (CFM).

Its director, Ahmad Izham Khairuddin said CFM acted as a facilitator for consumers by sharing tips and the guideline on solving the problems often faced by consumers all this while.

He said the public also should be wise consumers in obtaining quality services from the communications and multimedia industry.

“The CFM was established in 2001 and since then, we have been one of the platforms for the public to lodge complaints on communications and multimedia service problems, with almost 88 per cent of the complaints we received, resolved in less than 15 days.

“In 2018, CFM received 6,330 complaints, recording an increase of 33 per cent over the 4,746 complaints received in 2017.

“Currently, we are actively explaining to the public on CFM’s functions to assist them, not just limited to government and private agencies. In fact, we’re going down to the villages across the country to inform people about our services.”

He said this when met by Bernama after the seminar on ‘Self-Control: Responsibility in Making and Uploading Content on Social Media’ here yesterday.

About 150 participants comprising civil servants, private agency employees and tertiary students attended the seminar which discussed telecommunication issues that are often faced by consumers and how they could overcome them by using CFM’s services.

Based on CFM’s records, out of the 6,330 complaints received last year, network service made up the highest number at 1,919 followed by billing and charges (1,822), service provision (1,220), price (505), unfair practices (244), misrepresentation of services (190), number mobility (183), SMS service (134 on dispute over terms and 107 on conditions) and other complaints (six).

On cooperation received by CFM from the telecommunication companies in solving the consumers’ problems, Ahmad Izham said it was at a satisfactory level.

“We have no power to penalise, but what we can do is to complain further to the Communications and Multimedia Commission (MCMC) on unethical or poor quality services which could pose a risk of discontinued operating licence for the service providers.

“Usually, it does not reach that stage as the telecommunication companies will work at finding the best solution for the consumers to avoid action by MCMC,” he said.

Ahmad Izham also advised consumers facing communications and multimedia service problems to make complaints to CFM at https://aduan.skmm.gov.my or the mobile application of “My Mobile Rights” on Google Play Store and App Store.

“They can also come to the CFM office at the MCMC premises in Cyberjaya, Selangor to lodge their complaints.

“To obtain more information and useful tips, the public could surf the CFM portal at www.cfm.my or www.consumerinfo.my,” he said. — Bernama