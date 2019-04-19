Taxi drivers urged to rebrand to stay relevant

SIBU: Taxis are still relevant as a mode of public transport, says Sarawak director of Commercial Vehicles Licensing Board (LPKP) Razami Mohamad Jamali, while urging taxi drivers to rebrand their image to compete with other modes of public transportation.

“We hope that taxi drivers don’t consider themselves as no longer relevant today. Taxis are still relevant.

“However, we want them to rebrand themselves in terms of image for example, by looking presentable and properly dressed.

“Be polite and friendly to passengers,” he said during a dialogue session between The Associated Taxi Owner’s Association of Sarawak and LPKP here yesterday.

The association’s new chairman Andrew Siew and Hafizuddin Abdullah from Puspakom Sibu were among those present.

Razami also said taxi drivers must ensure the cleanliness of their vehicles as well as taking care of the safety aspect.

“Rebranding of image is important to convince prospective passengers to use taxis.

“This is one of strategies to compete with e-hailing or other types of public transportation,” he added.

Meanwhile, it was suggested that taxi drivers over 65 years old must have a second driver.

“We will issue a permit for (a period of) five years. If they don’t have a second driver we still give them permit but only for a year,” he said.

He said the second driver must be an immediate family member of the drivers.

The association has about 500 members across the state.