‘Unhealthy’ API reading in Miri city

MIRI: The Air Pollutant Index (API) for Miri city reached an unhealthy level early this morning, with a reading of 188 at 5 am.

The rising API reading for Miri obtained from the Department of Environment started last night with a level of 117 beginning at 8pm.

However, by 6am today, the reading at the Industrial Training Centre in Kuala Baram, the area which is worse-hit by open fires in bush, estates and peat areas, had dropped to a moderate level of 56.

Miri Fire and Rescue Station Chief Law Poh Kiong said the cause of the high API reading of 188 at 5 am was the wind factor which blew the haze into Miri city while the smoke from open burning in Kuala Baram was still present along the roads.

API readings of between 0 and 50 are categorised as good, between 51 and 100 (moderate), between 101 and 200 (unhealthy), between 201 and 300 (very unhealthy) and over 301 (hazardous). – Bernama