US should withdraw travel advisory on Malaysia — IGP

KUNAK: The travel advisory issued by the United States, with Malaysia in the ‘K’ list of countries with risks of kidnapping and hostage-taking, should be withdrawn, said Inspector-General of Police Tan Sri Mohamad Fuzi Harun.

He said it was very disappointing as the travel advisory issued by the US was without basis.

“In terms of security control, Malaysia is always serious and prepared to face any possibilities.

“At the moment, we are focusing on the east coast of Sabah and the Royal Malaysia Police are working closely with other security agencies,” he told reporters after a working visit to the Kunak Police headquarters here yesterday.

Mohamad Fuzi said the travel advisory issued by the US did not match the number of tourist arrivals to Malaysia, including to the Eastern Sabah Security Zone (ESSZone), which had increased from time to time.

“The travel advisory somehow affects public confidence, including of foreign tourists, to come to Malaysia, especially the coastal areas,” he added.

Meanwhile, he said the Malaysian police were actively monitoring the encroachment of Foreign Terrorist Fighters (FTF) into the country following Daesh militants’ plan to make Sabah a transit point before going into the southern Philippines.

However, the situation is under control so far ash continuous operation is being conducted, he said, “Thirteen FTF arrests were made last month, including in Sabah.

“We know they want to make Sabah their transit to the southern Philippines, but we will not allow that to happen,” he added. — Bernama