Alvin Chai heads Sarawak Institute of Agricultural Scientists

KUCHING: Acting director of the Department of Agriculture Dr Alvin Chai is the new president of Sarawak Institute of Agricultural Scientists (SIAS) for the 2019-2020 term.

He takes over from Datu Lai Kui Fong who assumed the position from 2012 to 2018.

The new committee members were elected during their 22nd annual general meeting (AGM) held here on Wednesday.

Others elected to the committee include Assoc Prof Dr Margaret Chan as vice-president , Pearlycia Brooke as honorary secretary and Lai Lee San as honorary treasurer.

Chai, in his acceptance speech, said the newly elected committee members would endeavour to work hard and continuously drive the institute forward. He also aims to source for more funds to run their many activities and programmes.

“We will try our best to organise exciting activities for our members over the next two years,” he said.

The outgoing president Lai, meanwhile, thanked all the members and its council members for their cooperation and support during his tenure. He also hoped that the new committee could lead the institute to a new height.

“I would like to congratulate all the new office bearers on their appointments and thank all the outgoing members for their past contributions,” Lai added.

SIAS is a professional body composed of a network of agricultural scientists with vast knowledge, expertise and experience in the agriculture industry.

It strives for continuous improvement and upgrade the standards of the profession and the agriculture industry through smart partnerships with research institutions, private sector, NGOs, government agencies and rural communities.

SIAS welcomes any individual with at least a degree in Agriculture or Agricultural Science to become its member. Those who are not graduates in Agriculture but are primarily engaged in agriculture or agriculture-allied work can also be considered as members.

Among the highlights of SIAS 2016-2018 activities was the development of ‘Sarachocs’-new chocolate products made from indigenous fruits. These products were launched in November 2016 and were produced through collaboration between SIAS and Department of Agriculture (DOA) Sarawak and Malaysian Cocoa Board (MCB).

Several SIAS members were also given the opportunity to attend seminars, conferences and lectures such as the ‘Sustainable, Quality and Safe Agriculture Production’ seminar, International Conference on Agriculture and Agro-based Industry Sarawak 2017, ‘The Citrus Story’ public lecture and International Meeting of Probiotics and Personalised Medicine 2017, all held in Kuching.

Membership form can be downloaded at the Department of Agriculture (DOA) Sarawak website and can also be obtained from the honorary secretary, Pearlycia Brooke through her e-mail at [email protected]