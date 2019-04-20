George Tang Yuon heads newly appointed SGH Visitors Board committee

KUCHING: Fourteen individuals from various agencies such as non-governmental organisations, political parties and different professions have been appointed as Sarawak General Hospital (SGH) Visitors Board members.

Appointed by Minister of Health Datuk Seri Dr Dzulkefly Ahmad, the appointments are for a period of two years effective from Jan 1, 2019 to Dec 31, 2020.

The 14 are Hiu Kuan Fah, Satria Arjuna Julaihi, George Tang Yuon, Wong Ha Yung, Ahmad Malie, Boniface Willy Tumek、Voon Shiak Ni, Desmond Kho, Fathurrahman Othman, Andri Zulkarnaen Hamden, Ting Kee Kai, Sia Ai Kiew, Choo Chiew Jun and Lee Khee Chuan.

The visitors board committee members were selected recently following the board’s first meeting. George Tang Yuon is the president while Desmond Kho and Hiu Kuan Fah were chosen as the secretary and treasurer respectively.

The roles and functions of SGH Visitors Board members are to foster closer ties between the hospital and community by relaying informative explanation to the general public on the services and facilities provided by the hospital, and challenges faced by the hospital.