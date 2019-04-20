SEB updates local contractors on opportunities in upcoming projects

KUCHING: Sarawak Energy Bhd (SEB) aims to maximise local content as well as to widen the pool of qualified contractors for its projects, in its mission to provide affordable, reliable and renewable energy across Sarawak.

Towards this end, the energy development corporation held a two-day briefing for contractors recently to provide updates on business opportunities available through upcoming projects, and also the qualification requirements to participate in the tenders.

“We are making real and tangible efforts to maximise local content and participation to benefit the business community in Sarawak by providing opportunities through our procurement and contract activities as well as our contracting strategies and policies,” said SEB group chief executive officer Datu Sharbini Suhaili at the briefing, which gathered more than 200 participants.

It featured a series of sessions conducted by various business units in SEB, Construction Industry Development Board (CIDB), Contractors and Consultants Registration Unit (UPKJ) and Electrical Inspectorate Unit (EIU) of the Minister of Utilities.

Also in attendance were representatives of Majlis Amanah Rakyat (Mara), Credit Guarantee Corporation (CGC) Malaysia Bhd, Ikhtiar Factoring, PMB Tijari Bhd, Bank Islam Malaysia Bhd and Small-Medium Enterprise Development Bank Malaysia Bhd (SME Bank).

Adding on, Sharbini said SEB recorded a steady increase in contract and procurement activities awarded to local contractors annually, with local contractors awarded with RM1.198 billion worth of projects last year, versus RM937 million in 2017.

The Sarawak government recently announced that it was allocating RM2.37 billion for the provision of electricity to Sarawakians living in the state’s rugged interiors.

According to Sharbini, the overall Accelerated Rural Electrification Master Plan aims to achieve 97 per cent rural electrification (99 per cent for whole of Sarawak) by 2020 through the Rural Electrification Scheme (RES) and Sarawak Alternative Rural Electrification Scheme (Sares). He emphasised that the government-funded programme being implemented by SEB presented a good opportunity for local contractors’ participation and capability development.

Other major projects would include the construction of Baleh hydroelectricity project, as well as several substations and facilities upgrading works.

Sharbini also reminded contractors that a strong safety culture would remain top priority amidst other focus areas of timely project delivery, high standards and environmental responsibilities.

There were also sessions on acquiring SEB’s competency certification as well as familiarisation with SEB’s ‘e-Procurement’ (SEPRO) – a newly-launched digitalisation initiative.

Members of the Bumiputera Participation Board Committee (BPBC) Datu Wan Kassim Tunku Zubir, Datu Abang Helmi Tan Sri Ikhwan, Dato Abang Jemat Abang Bujang, Allan Keripin Nangkai, Zawawi Embong and Stell Sindau were also present.