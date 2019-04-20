Sebuyau chalet project to be completed by year-end

SEBUYAU: The construction of a RM10-million chalet project here is on-going, and is expected to reach completion by end of this year.

The project site sits on a 6.5-hectare land, and the works were approved by Chief Minister Datuk Patinggi Abang Johari Tun Openg during the launch of Sebuyau New Township in 2017.

Abang Johari visited the project site on Thursday to witness the first filling works. He was accompanied by Deputy Chief Minister Datuk Amar Awang Tengah Ali Hasan and Assistant Minister of Coastal Road Datuk Julaihi Narawi.

The visit was also held in conjunction with the launch of Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) Zone 5, comprising Sadong Jaya, Sebuyau, Simunjan, Gedong, Lingga and Beting Maro.

Abang Johari officiated at the ceremony, which was held at Dewan Pembangunan Sebuyau here.

“The chalet project, situated within Sebuyau New Township, will become an attraction in Sebuyau,” Julaihi, who is also Sebuyau assemblyman, said when contacted yesterday.

He said the cost of the project would also cover land acquisition and consultancyfees, while the construction would take into account the preservation of the environment as well as the natural habitat to promote tourism in the area.

Julaihi performed the project’s earth-breaking ceremony earlier this year during the land-clearing works.