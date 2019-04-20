Social entrepreneurs humbled by longhouse experience in Engkilili

SRI AMAN: A recent visit to two rural longhouses near here was an eye-opening experience for a group of young social entrepreneurs from Kuching.

Johnny Bong, who led the team from Rural Impact Social Enterprise (RISE) for the trip to Kampung Basi Ulu and Kampung Basi Ili in Engkilili, initially thought that what they did was just their routine community programme, where they distributed 60 boxes of mineral water to the residents and also to a primary school there, SK Basi.

The city visitors also gave away goodies to the children, including the pupils of the primary school.

“We also spent some time with the longhouse folk, whom I regard as the most gracious hosts ever. They don’t have much, but they’re very generous to us.

“It was during this time when we realised how fortunate we were, as city folk, in that we took our water problems for granted.

“For these longhouse villagers, they are relying solely on water supply from the river and the rain,” said Johnny, who is RISE founder.

He said following a meeting with Tuai Rumah (longhouse chieftain) Tengak Gawing, he found out that the village had yet to have a proper water piping system, despite the completion of all the drainage works.

“They harvest rainwater for their daily consumption. Still, only a few of them could afford water filters.

“The current drought season makes it even more challenging for the longhouse folk,” he said.

Johnny and his team were also touched when Tengak, on behalf of the villagers, expressed his gratitude to RISE for being the first organisation to donate mineral water to the longhouses.

In his remarks, Tengak said he and his fellow villagers really hoped to have a proper piping system so that they could also ‘enjoy clean water, like all of us’, said Johnny.

“It is humbling to see our contribution, small as it is, makes a difference in this community.

“Still, we could not have done this without our sponsors, as well as the support rendered by the Junior Chamber International (JCI) Padawan Chapter.

“My gratitude also goes to our RISE members consisting of Douglas Bong, Rachael Justin, Mohd Sahrul Haziq and Kristaine Alexander, for their hard work and willingness to help fellow Sarawakians in need,” said Johnny.

RISE is a movement that comprises like-minded individuals out to help solve the basic necessities in the rural areas.

Its core focus, however, is addressing clean water issues.

Established early this year, the social enterprise donated portable filtration devices to 50 families from four rural longhouses in Banting, Lingga near here last month.