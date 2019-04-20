Two SCRCS players among top eight in Sarawak Closed

SIBU: Only Mark Yeo performed to expectations among the eight players sent by Swan City Recreational Club Sibu (SCRCS) to the recent Sarawak Closed Snooker Championship held in Kuching.

Yeo, 46, advanced to the semi-final before being shown the exit by Kuching’s Tan Chin Yong, losing 1-4.

Another SCRCS player and former Sarawak Closed champion Ng Hong Man managed to qualify for the quarter-final before losing 1-4 to Kuching’s rising star Edmond Bong.

The other six players were Steven Wong, Ricky Thian, Jee Chau Kim, James Ting, Aaron Teo and Peter Liong.

Yeo, who is also SCRCS president, described the championship as an eye-opener for the eight players.

The tournament, organised by Kuching Q Master Snooker Centre in collaboration with the Sarawak Billiards and Snooker Sports Federation (SBSSF), attracted a total of 84 players with Kuching alone contributing 57 players while the rest were from Sibu, Miri, Sarikei and Bintulu.

‘It was the first time that almost all the top players from Sarawak took part and that obviously augur well for the development of the sport,” Yeo said.

The recent Sarawak Closed also helped to reveal the top notched players in the state, according to Yeo. He highlighted the eventual champion Rolando Lim, who is now a three-time champion, and Edmund Bong for special mention.

A call was also made to all snooker associations in Sarawak to unite for a common goal.

“All of us from the snooker fraternity should close ranks and works towards the development of the sport,” Yeo said.