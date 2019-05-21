Baru wants thorough investigation into alleged molest, sodomy case

MIRI: Works Minister Baru Bian has called for a thorough investigation into the alleged molest and sodomy case involving a primary school teacher in Lawas.

In a statement yesterday, Baru who is also Ba Kelalan assemblyman, said the case must be thoroughly investigated so that such case can be prosecuted.

“It is extremely sad if a teacher who is expected to educate and nurture the children had committed such an immoral act and if investigation found that the teacher had indeed committed such an immoral act, then the offender must be brought to justice.”

He also called everyone to work together to address any abuse of power and immoral activities that are happening in the society, adding that the society must be brave enough to come forward to lodge complaints to the authorities especially the police.

“We cannot afford to let criminal activities continue plaguing the society and the perpetrators must be brought to justice.”

Baru was commenting on the arrest of the 31-year-old teacher who allegedly molested and sodomised five teenage boys who were his former pupils at the school he is teaching.

Lawas police chief DSP Abang Zainal Abidin Abang Ahmad yesterday told The Borneo Post that more victims are expected to lodge reports this week.

Police are investigating the case under Section 377 of the Penal Code for sodomy.