Boy loses five fingers while playing with firecrackers

BESUT: A 13-year-old boy lost all five fingers on his right hand while playing with firecrackers in Kampung Kubang Ikan here today.

Besut district police chief Mohd Zamri Mohd Rowi said Syafiq Haikal Shaharrudin was playing with the firecrackers at about 5.30 pm when they exploded in his hand, seriously injuring his right wrist and destroying his fingers.

“His mother, Zainab Mohd, 40, heard an explosion and screams coming from outside her house before her cousin came and informed her of the accident which befell her son,” he told Bernama when contacted tonight.

Zainab then sent him to the Besut Hospital for treatment.

Mohd Zamri said this is the first mishap in the district involving firecrackers this Ramadan. – Bernama