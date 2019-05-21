China multiple entry visa holders need to bring invitation letter

KOTA KINABALU: Holders of multiple entry visa of China must save or bring along the invitation letter issued by their China counterparts with immediate effect, said Sabah Association of Tour and Travel Agents (Satta) president Datuk Seri Winston Liaw.

He said failure to present these documents would result in denied entry despite having a valid visa.

“The invitation letter is a document required by the Chinese consulate for the application of multiple entry visa, either for business purposes or visiting relatives.

“The letter is issued by the applicant’s counterpart in China, be it a business partner or organisation, or relative to prove that the applicant will travel frequently to China to visit their factory or relatives,” he explained.

Liaw said he was contacted by his client from Hong Kong bullet train departure building on Sunday who encountered the problem as the latter was en route to Guangzhou.

“I immediately contacted the Consul General of the People’s Republic of China in Kota Kinabalu, Liang Caide for his help.

“And Satta sincerely thanks His Excellency for his prompt action in providing assistance which solved the problem within half and hour.”

Although the problem was solved, Liaw said his clients and entourage have to buy new tickets to board another bullet train to Guangzhou.

He said the Hong Kong immigration should have informed all China embassies and consulates regarding the new policy on the requisition of invitation letter for multiple entry visa.

“The abrupt implementation of this policy has resulted in time and financial losses to our citizens which could be avoided in the first place.

“Hong Kong is an advanced place and the authorities concerned should have taken the proper measure to ensure smooth operation,” said Liaw.