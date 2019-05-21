Congregation celebrates mass in upgraded church

SERIAN: The Catholic congregation at Kampung Pichin can now celebrate mass in comfort with the completion of upgrading works on their church building.

Trinitas Kudus Catholic Church building was upgraded at a cost of more than RM355,000 with the installation of air conditioners, tiled floor, new altar, new pews and ceiling.

Education, Science and Technological Research Minister Dato Sri Michael Manyin, allocated the funds for the upgrading works.

“I thank the people of Pichin for their cooperation in upgrading the church successfully. The funds did not come from me personally but from allocations given through me from the government.

“I am only fulfilling my pledge to the people as an elected representative,” he said at leader-meet-the-people session in Awah Gawai Kampung Pichin after officiating the opening of the upgraded church on Sunday.

He added that the church was built at a cost of RM1.3 million allocated by the previous federal administration.

The event organising chairman Ronaldlina Nyacho said the new looking church should motivate Pichin folks to be more involved in church activities.

He thanked Manyin for the allocated funds and recited a poem (pantun) expressing support of Kampung Pichin if Manyin would defend Tebedu seat in the next state election.

Village chief Riot Lagit also thanked Manyin for allocation for the Church upgrading and many other projects in Pichin.

He said Pichin is expected to have Rural Transformation Programme projects including the proposed beautification of Sungai Piching into Pichin waterfront.

Rector of St Teresa Parish Serian, Fr Paul Herry celebrated Sunday mass in the church after Manyin cut the ribbon.