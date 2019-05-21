Don’t speculate, says Mohamad Sabu

KUALA LUMPUR: Defence Minister Mohamad Sabu today urged parties to refrain from making speculations on issues being investigated by the Governance, Procurement and Finance Investigating Committee (GPFIC).

He said speculations might hinder the GPFIC’s investigations into issues such as the procurement of helicopters by the Ministry of Defence (Mindef).

In a statement here, he said the special investigating committee being chaired by former auditor-general Tan Sri Ambrin Buang was still scrutinisng Mindef’s procurements and finances.

He also said Mindef would submit GPFIC’s findings on the land swap issue to the Cabinet before lodging a report with the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission and Royal Malaysia Police for further action. – Bernama