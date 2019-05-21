Federal govt will always ensure Malaysians enjoy peace, prosperity — PKR Wanita chief

KUCHING: The federal government guarantees that they will always ensure that the country will continue to enjoy peace and prosperity.

Selangor Housing and Urban Living Committee chairman Haniza Talha, who is also PKR Wanita chief, said this includes ensuring that the country’s economy will be restored and bring benefits to the people.

“For that reason, your support and cooperation are much needed in order to achieve these objectives and for the country to flourish, safe from irresponsible people,” said Haniza in her speech at the ‘Program Infaq Perdana Ramadan 2019’ at the car park area of Masjid Darul Ibadah, Kampung Kudei here yesterday.

The event which was organised by Persatuan Kebajikan Muafakat Kuching dan Penggerak Dasar Komuniti Negara, Ministry of Housing and Local Government (KPKT) saw around 200 needy people throughout Sarawak receiving assistance.

The assistance came from Minister of Housing and Local Government, Zuraida Kamarudin, and Works Minister Baru Bian.

Haniza was in the event representing Zuraida.

Among those present at the event were PKR Sarawak women deputy chief Norhanim Mohsin, who is also the chairman of Persatuan Kebajikan Muafakat Kuching; special advisor on Sarawak’s Affairs in the Deputy Prime Minister’s Office, Dato Sri Hafsah Harun; PKR National Women vice-chief Voon Shiak Ni, who is also the special officer to the federal Ministry of Housing and Local Government; and some other dignitaries.