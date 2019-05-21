Fire breaks out at SJKC Kiew Nang, destroying four classrooms and canteen

SIBU: Chinese primary school SJKC Kiew Nang at Salim Road was nearly fully consumed by flames after a fire broke out at 4.20pm today.

Four classrooms were destroyed by the fire, together with the school’s canteen and a storeroom. The administrative block was untouched by the incident.

Fortunately, no students were in the school during the blaze.

The fire was first spotted by a security guard when he saw thick smoke rising from the classrooms.

He immediately alerted the teachers in the administrative block, who managed to evacuate in time.

Firemen in three fire engines were dispatched to the scene by the Fire and Rescue Department (Bomba) in Central Road and Ulu Sungai Merah.

SJKC Kiew Nang is a school built partially of wood and bricks, with over 300 students and 26 teachers.

In February, the Malaysia Civil Defence Force had just given the school a fire safety briefing attended by 214 students and 12 teachers.

In August last year, the school was also one of the recipients of a RM1 million grant from the Sarawak government to build a new academic block.

None of the new facilities were destroyed or damaged by the fire.