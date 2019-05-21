Former teacher sentenced to two years in jail for cheating

SIBU: A former teacher was sentenced to two years in jail by the Magistrates’ Court here today after he pleaded guilty to a cheating charge involving job offer in the civil service.

Febian Siges, 52, was charged for cheating a 30-year-old man to make a payment of RM550 to his bank account for the latter to obtain employment in the civil service in October, last year.

For the offence, he was charged under Section 420 of the Penal Code which carries as imprisonment of not less than a year and not more than 10 years with whipping and shall also be liable to a fine, if convicted.

The accused who was not represented, was ordered to serve the sentence consecutively from the imprisonment sentence that was imposed on him earlier.

In April, Febian was sentenced to seven years in jail by the Magistrates’ Court here after he pleaded guilty to 15 charges of cheating involving job offers in the civil service.

He had allegedly committed the offences between October, last year and March, this year, involving a loss of RM25,300.

Febian who was charged in two separate courts, was sentenced to three years in jail for 13 charges of cheating and another four years in jail for two other similar charges.

Deputy public prosecutor Mohd Azri Zakaria prosecuted in the case.