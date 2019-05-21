Health Dept acts on QEH leaks

KOTA KINABALU: The Sabah Health Department has constructed a concrete barrier to prevent further leakages on Level 4 of Queen Elizabeth Hospital (QEH) which on Thursday caused rainwater to seep down to the operating theatre (OT) and other sections on Level 3.

State health director Datuk Dr Christina Rundi said the hospital’s concession company, Sedafiat, had already been directed to carry out cleaning works while a meeting was also held by the hospital management to ensure that surgical services would not be hindered.

She said the affected sections on level 3 included the central sterile service unit.

“There were five patients at the theatre, of which two were there for elective surgery and three others for emergency surgery,” she said, adding that there was only one patient who had yet to undergo an emergency operation during the incident.

Christina said the emergency surgeries were conducted in theatres that were unaffected by leaks while the elective surgeries were transferred to Queen Elizabeth Hospital 2 and the Women and Children’s Hospital in Likas.

She also said there are 16 operating theatres in the hospital and only four affected by the leaks, and steps were being taken to build a concrete barrier on Level 4 of the hospital to prevent leaks.

“Sedafiat has been working 24 hours since the incident, and eight of the hospital’s operating theatres are expected to resume operations this week, while another eight require cleaning and minor repairs.

“Tests on air quality will also be conducted before the theatres can be reopened,” she said.

Christina is confident that all will be fully operational by May 27, and confirmed that there are also no damages to medical machines, medications or the electrical system due to the incident.

“The Sabah Health Department will work on long-term solutions so that it will not happen again in the future.

“We apologise for all inconveniences caused to our clients and patients due to the incident,” said the director.

A Facebook post by Perhati KKM leaked out three videos, showing that the hospital’s operating theater was affected badly.

“Imagine the risk if water drips from the ceiling into an open surgical wound? This is completely unacceptable and shameful,” said the posting.