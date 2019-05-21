HSL unveils phase 1 of Precinct Grande

KUCHING: Hock Seng Lee Berhad (HSL) unveiled its new cluster of designer homes known as Precinct Grande at its flagship development La Promenade here last weekend.

HSL’s general manager Ling Lai Kiong in a press release said public response toward the new launch was better than expected.

“We estimated that more than 1,500 turned up for the event over the weekend. There was constant stream of visitors who responded to our advertising and social media campaign and have shown great interest as we rolled out Phase 1 of our Precinct Grande.

“We have also received positive feedback from the public who are interested in our product. Only nine units of bungalows and 16 units of three-storey duplexes were offered for sale this time,” he said.

Precinct Grande features a total of 17 superior bungalows and 76 innovative duplexes spread over 20 acres of land along the Kuching-Samarahan Expressway.

In its effort to bring something spectacular to satiate the appetite of home investors and buyers, HSL has engaged three teams of emerging and award-winning architects to tackle the different aspects of its latest project

One of Sarawak’s best known design firms, David Ong Architect, was roped in to help create Precinct Grande homes with green living in mind while maintaining its unique architectural flair.

Ong, who was also there at the sales launch last Sunday, gave members of the public a talk on home designs and his role in Precinct Grande.

He was also commissioned to design the classic and modern duplexes that resemble bungalows with its unobstructed frontage and gardens on both sides and features both contemporary and modern aesthetics with large functional spaces.

The duplexes are four-bedroom semi-detached units with a walled-up area of 3,910 sq ft and land size starting from 10.7 points. The units also come with lifts to allow easy access for its residents and are ideal for multi-generational families.

Meanwhile, Precinct Grande’s tropical bungalows designed by MNSC Architects were also popular during the launch.

With a walled-up area of 4,442 sq ft to 5,065 sq ft and land size ranging from 19.6 points, the bungalows feature three different layout types, each promising large living spaces with great natural ventilation and lighting. Two units of the bungalows have been sold so far.

MNSC Architects was also commissioned to design Precinct Grande’s entrance statement befitting the precinct’s namesake.

According to Ling, these high-end homes at Precinct Grande are among the most innovative and exciting developments in Sarawak, featuring a modern lifestyle with two-tiered manned security points and artistic playscapes by Intodesign Lab.

“The young architects of Intodesign Lab have made a name for themselves in art exhibitions and educational facilities so residents at Precinct Grande can now look forward to these creative playscapes designed especially for them,” he added.

La Promenade is a French-themed high-end mixed development with a gross development value of RM2 billion, slated for development in phases over 10 to 15 years.

Besides the landed residences, the development masterplan comprises high-rise condominium blocks, a shopping mall and a commercial centre and other amenities.

It has won recognition in the industry with numerous awards such as the Malaysia Landscape Architecture awards and the Sheda Excellence awards for its exceptional master planning and landscape design.

HSL will also be launching its first addition of a commercial project in the estate – a retail and service mall called La Promenade Mall with an attached office tower called HSL Tower, by the end of this year.

The building is aiming for a Green Building Index (GBI) certification and it will be the first privately-built office in Sarawak to be GBI rated, and the eighth GBI building in the state.

For more information, call 019-8168866 or visit hsl.com.my, facebook.com/hslcn and instragram.com/hslcn.