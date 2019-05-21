Huawei Malaysia to continue supporting gadget users

KUCHING: Huawei will continue to provide and support all existing Huawei and Honor gadget users globally — including in Malaysia — in the wake of it being placed on a US blacklist.

In a statement today, the tech giant confirmed that Huawei Malaysia will continue to provide security updates and after sales services to all existing Huawei and Honor smartphone and tablet products covering those have been sold or still in stock globally.

“We will continue to build a safe and sustainable software ecosystem, in order to provide the best experience for all users globally,” it said.

“Huawei has made substantial contributions to the development and growth of Android around the world.

“As one of Android’s key global partners, we have worked closely with their open-source platform to develop an ecosystem that has benefitted both users and the industry.”