Kadamaian to have more Village Community Management Councils

KOTA KINABALU: Kadamaian will have more Village Community Management Councils (MPKK).

Rural Development Minister Datuk Ewon Benedick said the number of MPKK would be increased based on the One village One MPKK need.

Ewon, who is Kadamaian assemblyman, said his constituency had 74 MPKK who received their appointment letters a few months ago.

“The additional MPKK is important to improve management and the efficiency of implementing development in the villages. This is because some MPKK in Sabah looked after up to three villages,” he said.

He said the cabinet had agreed for the extra appointments based on the need of One village, One MPKK.

Ewong said this when launching the Kampung Tamalang, Taginambur Kaamatan Festival.

He also said all district offices in Sabah had identified the villages that required the creation of new MPKKs.

“I will table the total addition to the cabinet in the near future,” he said.