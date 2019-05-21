Know your history in fight for eroded rights, Sarawakians told

MIRI: Sarawakians, particularly the younger generation, must ensure they are well-versed in the state’s history to fully understand the need to regain Sarawak’s eroded rights.

Assistant Minister of Tourism, Arts and Culture Datuk Lee Kim Shin said such effort is needed so that the people can get a clear picture on why they need to strongly support the Sarawak government in its ongoing Malaysia Agreement 1963 (MA63) mission.

“The people in Sarawak must have good knowledge on the history of the state. Only with that, can the people be able to really understand why they must get back the state’s rights under MA63 which have been eroded,” he said.

Lee said this when officiating at the Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) logo installation ceremony for SUPP Senadin branch at Permyjaya New Township, here yesterday.

Lee, who is branch chairman, said on this concern, it is important that Sarawakians give their undivided support to the GPS government under the leadership of Chief Minister Datuk Patinggi Abang Johari Tun Openg.

He then spoke on the various initiatives taken by the GPS government under its people-first ‘Sarawak First’ policy, such as the setting-up of Unit for Other Religions (Unifor), Endowment Fund Sarawak (EFS) for Sarawakian newborns, and festive flight fare subsidy for Sarawakians pursuing tertiary studies in Peninsular Malaysia, Sabah and Labuan.

Those present at the ceremony included Piasau assemblyman Datuk Sebastian Ting, Miri mayor Adam Yii and representatives from GPS coalition parties.