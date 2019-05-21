Mawan: Proper protocols need to be observed for national-level Gawai Dayak event

KUCHING: Any national-level Gawai Dayak event should be organised by the relevant authorities as it would require proper protocols to be observed, said Sarawak Dayak National Union (SDNU) president Tan Sri William Mawan.

“SDNU has been instrumental with the Gawai Dayak celebration ever since it was accorded on June 1 sixty three years ago.

“To organise such an event would require certain customs and traditions to be observed as it has been done over the years,” Mawan told reporters right after officiating the SDNU Gawai Dayak Bazaar at Christian Ecumenical Worship Centre (CEWC) yesterday.

Mawan was commenting on a news report on a certain Gawai Dayak programme being dubbed ‘a national event’ due to the invitation to top government leaders to attend the celebration at a longhouse in Bintulu recently.

According to the Pakan assemblyman, the status of the event would have to be elevated from a state-level to a national-level event when it involved distinguished people, especially national leaders.

“Regardless of where would the event be held, whether in Sarawak or in Kuala Lumpur, it has to have the understanding and cooperation of our state authorities,” said Mawan

He was concerned that the event would be abused by “irresponsible individuals” if the relevant authorities were not consulted and the proper customs and traditions were not observed.