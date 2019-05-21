Penampang starts flood prevention program

KOTA KINABALU: The Penampang Parliamentary Office has started its flood prevention program for the rainy Kaamatan Festival season since March this year, said Political Secretary to the federal International Trade and Industry Minister, Pritchard Gumbaris.

Pritchard said that Penampang had been affected by the monsoon rainy season during the Kaamatan festivities in the past years.

He said the East Coast had been hit by the strong monsoon rain and resulted in floods throughout the area on May 31 last year.

He added that Penampang had been hit by major floods in 1999, 2014 and 2018.

Therefore, he said the Penampang Parliament Office had met with the Village Community Management Council (MPKK), Community Development Leader Unit (UPPM), District Council, government agencies and contract concessionaires to do further clean-up at the village level through MPKK and areas of the council, Public Works Department (JKR) and Drainage and Irrigation Department (JPS) actively.

“The better known as May Flood Prevention Program had begun in March 2019 and is still ongoing,” he said during the 2019 Penampang Kaamatan Festival celebration at Buhavan Square recently.

“We are also constantly monitoring and even get reports from the contracted concessionaires and MPKK chairmen every day,” he said.

Pritchard added a detailed report is also extended to his minister Datuk Darell Leiking, who is also Penampang Member of Parliament, regarding cleaning activities, and the MPKK chairmen are given some monetary assistance to do gotong royong that includes clearing the drains.

“We understand the flood mitigation project in Penampang is still at the implementation level and includes Moyog, Lido, Petagas and Putatan but we must be proactive in reducing the impact of heavy rain,” said Pritchard, adding the activities are done throughout Moyog and Kepayan.

Pritchard said Leiking had also reminded the people to brace for the heavy monsoon rain season that is expected to hit during this season.