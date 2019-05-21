Police on the hunt for members of car, motorbike theft gang

KUCHING: Police are on the hunt for the remaining members of the ‘Zaki Gang’, following the arrest of three individuals in a recent operation.

Kuching District police chief ACP Awang Din Awang Gani believes that the arrests would help solve at least eight cases of stolen vehicles reported in Kuching and Padawan since early this year.

It is learnt that the three detained suspects are aged between 22 and 43.

“Initial investigation proves that the three suspects are members of the ‘Zaki Gang’, which is engaged in stealing motorcycles and cars across Kuching and Padawan.

“Besides stealing vehicles, the gang is also suspected of being involved in other crimes such as robbery and those that are drug-related,” he told Utusan Borneo, The Borneo Post’s sister Malay daily.

The three suspects are being detained to facilitate investigation under Section 379A of the Penal Code.

“Investigation is underway to determine their involvement in other crimes.

“The operation is also ongoing to track down the remaining members of the gang still at large,” said Awang Din, advising those who might have information on the ‘Zaki Gang’ or those related to criminal activities to contact 082-244444 or go to the near police station.