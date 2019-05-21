RM500 Raya bonus for Sabah civil servants

KOTA KINABALU: Sabah civil servants will get a Raya bonus of RM500 which will be paid before Hari Raya Aidilfitri.

Sabah Chief Minister Datuk Seri Mohd Shafie Apdal said the bonus payment involved 21,021 state civil servants at all levels including staff of the local authorities.

“The bonus payment involves a total amount of about RM10.5 million. The government approved this bonus in conjunction with Hari Raya Aidilfitri after taking into account the burden of the civil servants today.

“Even though the financial situation is not quite healthy, I want to announce the bonus to civil servants at all levels, including those at the top scale,” he told reporters after handing Hari Raya Aidilfitri cookies to members of the security forces here today.

Mohd Shafie urged state civil servants to make the best use of the bonus for the festival expenses.

“Even though the amount is small but use the money for the children’s needs,” he said.

At the event today, nine security forces and agencies, including the police, armed forces and fire brigade received contributions of Hari Raya Aidilfitri cookies from 40 government bodies and agencies as non-governmental organisations.

Mohd Shafie said the Sabah government appreciated the sacrifices of members of the security forces in guarding national security, especially during the festive seasons. – Bernama