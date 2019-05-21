Sibu lass shines at Kumang Gawai Dayak R&R Borneo Cultural 2019

KUCHING: Claudia Jara Luke clinched the Kumang Gawai Dayak R&R Borneo Cultural 2019 crown at the grand finale held at the multipurpose hall of Kampung Sungai Apong Baru near here recently.

The 22-year-old Sibu native emerged the fairest among nine finalists, and her feat at the inaugural cultural beauty pageant earned her RM500 alongside the crown and sash, a perfume set worth RM300, Hannan Medispa voucher worth RM1,000, and cash voucher from Jenny Bibi Beauty Centre.

Moreover, Claudia also won two subsidiary titles, namely ‘Miss Intelligent’ and ‘Best Catwalk’.

The first runner-up was Jessica Awing Ureng, 24, from Loaga Bunut in Baram, while Madline Awat, 21, from Kampung Ensika in Sebuyau was the second runner-up.

In addition, Madline also won ‘Miss Talent’ and ‘Miss Fitness’ subsidiary titles.

Third runner-up contestant Bennysa Man also bagged the ‘Miss Audience Choice’ and ‘Miss Social Multimedia’ subsidiary titles, while Emelda Meringai who placed fourth runner-up, shared the ‘Miss Congeniality’ subsidiary win with fellow finalist Emy Anatasia.

Other subsidiary title winners were Elviana Alis who was ‘Miss Photogenic’, Cassandra Clara (Miss Beauty Smile), and Mariani Openg (Miss Best Presentation).

Assistant Minister of Youth and Sports Datuk Snowdan Lawan and his wife Datin Melinda Claudia presented the prizes.

Later, Snowdan announced allocation of funds meant to help the organiser, R&R Borneo Cultural, run their future activities.