SMC, NGO praised for running pilot project on waste management

SIBU: A pilot project to combat indiscriminate waste-dumping has earned praises from Assistant Minister of Local Government Datu Dr Penguang Manggil.

He regards the collaboration between the Junior Chamber International (JCI) Mandarin Sibu and Sibu Municipal Council (SMC) as ‘one that works towards attaining a greener environments.’

Specifically, he describes it as a very good initiative run by a non-governmental organisation (NGO) and a local authority (LA) towards instilling in the public, including those in civil societies, the culture of maintaining clean and sustainable environment.

“Such culture should start at home, to be adopted at community-level and eventually, to be extended to the entire area under the LA (jurisdiction).

“If this is done, less waste would be dumped at our landfills; hence, this could lengthen the lifespan of our landfills and, of course, entails less pollution to our environment,” he told The Borneo Post yesterday.

Penguang, who is Marudi assemblyman, also stressed the need for the people to change the mentality about environmentalism.

“It (environmentalism) is our collective responsibility; every individual must play their role in ensuring sustainable living.”

It is learnt that JCI Mandarin Sibu and SMC signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) on this pilot project, taglined as ‘Anti-Illegal Dumping Warrior’, last week.

According to SMC Public Health, Environment and Municipal Services Standing Committee vice-chairperson Nazatusyima Bujang, the objective of the project was to instil in the people, particularly the villagers of Kampung Usahajaya Baru in Salim here, the importance of keeping their environment clean.

She said the project would commence after Hari Raya Aidilfitri, and run until the year-end.