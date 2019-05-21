SUPP Dudong chief among 105 participants at ‘GoBald 2019’

SIBU: SUPP Dudong chairman Wong Ching Yong was among the 105 who had their heads completely shaved at the ‘GoBald 2019’ at the Delta Mall here on Sunday.

According to Wong, his nephew Dr Wong Chya Wei, who is an orthopaedic surgeon and has participated in ‘GoBald’ for four years consecutively, has frequently encouraged him to join the ‘GoBald’ charity event.

“However, at first I was quite hesitant because the thought of going out to meet friends and clients with a bald head is a big challenge mentally.

“This year, some friends from the press who are organisers also warmly encouraged me to support the event this year. So eventually I said to myself ‘Why not give it a go?” he added.

Wong said another reason is that he had closely followed news and publications of children with cancer and how their parents and loved ones fight courageously side by side with the young patients.

“The touching stories have embedded in my mind but I still have to overcome the fear and concern of facing friends and clients with a bald head.

“This is not the first time that I experience shaving bald. In June 2017, I was attacked by someone with acid. Upon admission to the Sarawak General Hospital, the nurses in the burn unit shaved me bald too. The first bald head experience was out of medical necessity, but this time it is for charity,” he pointed out.

Wong also expressed his big thank you to his family who strongly supported his decision to go bald.

Then, when asked how he felt the moment they started to shave his head, Wong replied: “Wow, it’s surprisingly cool. But I did recite the Rosary before shaving. I am a Roman Catholic.

“Personally, to go bald is something challenging for me. But I felt extremely happy after shaving bald. There was a sense of gratitude too, to all the heavenly blessings that my family and I have received so far,” he added.

Wong has a very clear message to all those who have the intention to go bald, but is yet to do so by saying “Give it a go! Doing charity is an evangelical blessing.”

The annual GoBald is organised by the Sarawak Children Cancer Society (SCCS).

A sum of RM87,443 was raised through the GoBald event on Sunday.

“The donation raised from this event will also be fully utilised to develop our new projects for this year. We will be improving hospital facilities in Kuching and Sibu by coming up with a stronger survivorship programme for our young childhood cancer survivors and helping with research into childhood cancer in Sarawak, so that we can better understand how to better support the patients and families,” said the president of SCCS, Jocelyn Hee.

From the total 105 participants who shaved their hair, 89 were male and 16 female.

The advisor of SCCS, Datuk Lorna Enan Muloon Chan, was also present.

“Since the event was launched in year 2009, GoBald is the largest and the first head-shaving charity event in Sarawak.

“The objective of GoBald is to encourage the public to demonstrate their moral support for children and families with cancer by shaving their heads. By doing so, participants show a strong message of solidarity, that hair loss is only a temporary setback on the road to recovery,” she said.

Jocelyn said at the same time, participants would also raise funds for SCCS through pledges from their families, friends and well-wishers.

“For further enquiries on GoBald, contact SCCS at 082-686276 or email to [email protected] or visit www.gobald.my or Facebook at www.facebook.com/GoBald.