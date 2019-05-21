Taekwondo exponent crowned Sandakan Unduk Ngadau

SANDAKAN: A 19-year-old black-belt taekwondo exponent, Ottilia Avanus Jasri, has proven that an athlete could also delve into the world of beauty pageants when she was crowned Sandakan district Unduk Ngadau 2019 winner at the Sandakan Community Hall here on Sunday night.

Ottilia, a gold medallist for taekwondo in the SAGA Games 2017, wowed the juries in her Dusun Labuk Sandakan traditional attire.

The architecture student at UCSI University defeated 22 other contestants and will represent Sandakan district at the State-level Unduk Ngadau 2019 contest at the KDCA, Penampang at the end of this month. She won RM2,000 cash, a trophy, a sash, and a crown.

First runner-up 25-year-old Priscilla Gosuit will represent Tanjong Papat, second place winner, 20-year-old Viearufni Jinis, (Karamunting); fourth place winner, 22-year-old Eva Roger Sebastian, (Gum-Gum) and fifth place winner, 23-year-old Casthy Modumis, (Elopura).

Meanwhile, the Sugandoi singing contest was won by Adrian Dauli (Karamunting), followed by Varrelene Julian (Elopura), and Reyjena Jelemin (Sekong) in second and third places respectively.

The three winners and two other contestants, Mohd Rizal Berahim (Gum-Gum) and Cassandra Liew (Tanjong Papat), will represent their respective state assembly areas in the finals at the KDCA, Penampang.

The prizes were presented by Datin Ales Chan Ket Lei, the wife of Health and People’s Wellbeing Minister and Tanjong Papat assemblyman Datuk Frankie Poon Ming Fung who officiated at the launch of the celebrations earlier.