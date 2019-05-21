US ambassador makes rare visit to Tibet

BEIJING: The US ambassador to China is making the first trip to Tibet by an American envoy in four years after obtaining rare access to the restricted region, his embassy said yesterday.

The visit by Ambassador Terry Branstad comes two months after the US State Department said Beijing had “systematically” impeded access to Tibetan areas for US diplomats, journalists and tourists.

Branstad was scheduled to visit Qinghai province and the neighbouring Tibet Autonomous Region from Sunday until this Saturday, an embassy spokesperson said.

Branstad will have official meetings, visit schools and tour religious and cultural heritage sites.

Branstad’s predecessor, Max Baucus, visited Tibet in May 2015.

According to the State Department’s March report, five out of nine US requests to visit Tibet were rejected last year, including one by Branstad.

Chinese authorities have cited special “geographic” and “climatic conditions” as reasons for restricting access to the Himalayan region.

Chinese foreign ministry spokesman Lu Kang said he was not aware about a previous request by Branstad being rejected. But Lu said if diplomats want to visit “special places”, it is “of course probably necessary to talk things over with the relevant parties before they can embark on the trip.”

Lu said Beijing welcomes Branstad’s visit so he can witness “the earth-shaking changes in the economy, society and people’s production and life over the past 60 years after its peaceful liberation”. — afp