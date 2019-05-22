Bingkor Unduk Ngadau not sanctioned?

KOTA KINABALU: The organizer of the State-level Kaamatan celebration is expected to hold another Bingkor Kaamatan celebration on May 25 to choose the Unduk Ngadau winner.

It is learnt that Cora Eybin @ Coraa, the winner announced during the Kadazandusun Cultural Association (KDCA)’s Kaamatan celebration on April 27, could not be accepted as the Bingkor’s representative at the state-level event.

It is believed that the Kaamatan celebration was hosted by KDCA without the participation of the main Kaamatan organising committee. Under the circumstances, it appears that the organizer will be hosting another Kaamatan celebration on May 25 to choose a new Unduk Ngadau winner.

There was no announcement from Bingkor Kaamatan committee nor the main organizer of the State-level Kaamatan celebration on whether the Bingkor Unduk Ngadau winner is sanctioned by the district coordinator.

The State-level Unduk Ngadau committee has refused to comment on the issue and is giving full power to the district coordinator to choose their representative.

The Borneo Post called Bingkor acting district officer Ahmad Shah Tan Sri Sunoh Marso for his comment on the issue and he said that he is not aware about it as he is in the city centre for a meeting.

Cora has announced in her personal Facebook account that she will not participate in the next event.

Many people do not agree with the decision, including KDCA deputy president Datuk Dr Jeffrey Kitingan who said KDCA is seeking for the state-level Pesta Kaamatan organizing committee to kindly consider Cora to be Bingkor’s Unduk Ngadau representative at the final Unduk Ngadau state-level contest.

Jeffrey made this appeal with the rationale that the Bingkor Kaamatan was organized by the KDCA on April 27 and was officiated by the Huguan Siou, Tan Sri Joseph Pairin Kitingan, who is also the KDCA president.

Jeffrey, who is also the Keningau member of parliament and Tambunan assemblyman, said that since co-operation between the state government and the KDCA to organise the state-level Kaamatan had been established, then “There is no reason why the Bingkor Unduk Ngadau cannot be accepted as the Bingkor state-level Unduk Ngadau representative.”

“Also, the KDCA-organised Bingkor contest was conducted with qualified judges,” he said. “There is no reason for our Unduk Ngadau to be rejected other than because of politics. Should there is any such tendency, then it will be very regrettable, and will set an unhealthy trend of mixing cultural celebration with politics. It will also not bode well for our multicultural unity as Sabahans in the future.

“The Kaamatan festive season should be a time for joyful celebration in which we leave our political differences behind to be together in true spirit of goodwill and friendship. In ancient Greece, all the warring states laid down their weapons to participate in the Olympic Games. That is a true mark of civilization and mature sportsmanship which we should emulate culturally,” he added.